One person picked up from the sea at Hankø

UPDATE: Man is confirmed killed in a boat accident at Hankø in Østfold on Sunday.

The man was a resident of Lillehammer, Bjørge Haugen, Head of Operations in the East Police District, told NTB.

The Main Rescue centre (Hovedredningssentralen) has been for the last few hours been searching for possible victims after a boat accident in the area.

A so-called RIB has collided with a pole sometime during the night.

The boat was found by a local cabin owner Sunday morning.

A rescue boat and helicopter is included in the search.

According to VG it is not known how many people are involved in the accident.

– We have found a person now. It’s an unconscious person who was found by a rescue boat, but we do not know anything about the condition, says rescue leader Johan Mannsåker to TV 2.

– We think there was only one person on board the boat, but continues the search to be absolutely sure, according to the rescue leader.

Source: NTB Scanpix / VG / Norway Today