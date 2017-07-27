One shot at Majorstua in Oslo

The perpetrator is still at large.

The victim is conscious and driven to Ullevål hospital. The condition and extent of injury are unknown.

– This has probably happened indoors. Patrols are searching, as well as conducting investigations, writes the police on Twitter.

One shot

The Operations Manager at the police in Oslo confirms to Dagbladet that a person is shot.

– At the moment we do not have much to go out with. We received a notification at 8.15 that a person was shot at Majorstua. We deployed all available units and drove to the site, says Operations Manager Marita Aune.

The police are searching for the perpetrator and carry out necessary on-the-spot investigations.

Family have not yet been notified.

It was a passerby who reported about the incident.

Another shooting episode

An hour later, the police in Oslo report a new shooting episode in the capital, at a petrol station near Etterstad.

The police inform Twitter about a new shooting episode at Etterstad in Oslo.

According to Operations Manager Marita Aune, the victim is sent to hospital with ambulance.

The shooting episode occurred in Etterstadgata.

“What I can say is that at 09.22 the police reported that a person was possibly shot at a gas station. We sent several units to the site and at first we did not find any victim. But we have now come across a shot person, says Aune.

The Operation Manager says that the police are working full force on the spot to determine the course of events and if this is related to the shooting episode at Majorstua today.

– Per now we do not know if there is a connection, but naturally we can not rule this out, says Aune.

A Dagbladet reporter was this morning witnessed a car chase on Løren. A gray Peugeot tried to escape from the police.

– I can not rule out that this is not related to these two shooting episodes. Currently, we do not want search for the car, it’s too early to say if it has any relevance, says the Operations Manager.

She points out that the police often control cars and that some tries to avoid this.

According to what Dagbladet experiences, this car is stolen and the police have control of it.

One person is apprehended in connection with this shooting.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today