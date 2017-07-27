Mayor on mall murder: – Extremely sad

Kristiansand municipality has put together a crisis team after the knife murder at Sørlandssenteret. Acting Mayor Jørgen Kristiansen (KrF) calls the event “deeply tragic”.

A 17-year-old Coop employee was killed and a 20-year-old customer was injured in the knife episode, which broke out in the shopping mall around 17.30 on Wednesday night. A 15 year old girl is arrested and indicted in the case.

– This is deeply tragic and an incredibly sad event. Our thoughts and deepest compassion go to the family of the deceased and the injured, Kristiansen tells NTB.

He states that a crisis team was put together on Thursday morning.

– During the morning we will meet at Coop where the crime scene is. We are working to get an overview of all involved. Our job is largely to be available as call partners and emergency services, he says.

Several witnesses have told about dramatic scenes inside the Sørland Center before the 15-year-old was arrested.

– It is quite obvious that this has been a difficult experience for very many. We are trying to get an overview of who needs help, says the acting Mayor.

