Oslo Fagottkor won at Stockholm Pride

Oslo Fagottkor (gay choir) won the best performance prize at this year’s Swedish Gay Pride parade in Stockholm on Saturday.

“We are incredibly proud and grateful for being selected for this award that we received and that the jury appreciated our choir singing in the parade, is a lovely pink feather in our hat,” says Second Tenor and press spokesman Thomas Nordvik Strandberg for the Oslo fagottkor.

A group of ten to fifteen right-wing extremists tried to stop Saturday’s gay pride parade in Stockholm, which was attended by a total of 45,000 participants. According to Oslo fagottkor, several of the right-wing extremists were arrested near their choir during the parade.

“Today, when we discovered that someone wanted to sabotage the celebration, we must stress how important it is to celebrate our pride and remind everyone, especially LGBT community of how important it is to express that all people are equally worthwhile, Strandberg said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today