Parents are encouraged to vaccinate their children

Oslo’s Health Council Adviser, Inga Marte Thorkildsen of the Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV), has made a special call to parents to vaccinate their children against measles.

‘The past days media reports about measles cases, including in a kindergarten in Oslo, mean that we are now making this call,’she said.

On Tuesday it became known that a child in Bydel Gamle Oslo had been infected just prior to vaccination. A six year old girl from Lunner in Hadeland also proved positive for measles a week ago.

Vaccination coverage for measles in Oslo is at 95% for two year olds to nine year-olds, but somewhat lower at 90% for 16 year olds.

‘Being vaccinated is important for public health. When we’re vaccinated, we get good protection against mass outbreaks, as people who aren’t vaccinated are also protected because the disease won’t be spread’, said Thorkildsen.

