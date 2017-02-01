Parliamentary Politicians did not visa to Russia – committee trip canceled

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence has cancelled a visit to Moscow because Bård Vegar Solhjell (SV) and Trine Skei Grande (V) have not been issued a visa.

The plan was for the Norwegian politician delegation to visit Moscow on the 2nd and 3rd of February. This would be the first trip to the Russian capital for Norwegian politicians at such a high level in three years, said the newspaper Aftenposten.

On Wednesday the foreign affairs committee in the Russian Federation Council, told Aftenposten that the visit has been canceled. The reason is that SV Bård Vegar Solhjell and Liberal leader Trine Skei Grande did not receive visas from Russian authorities before they were due to travel to Moscow.

It is not clear whether the two politicians have been denied visas or visa applications were not processed in time for the parliamentary committee to be able to travel. Neither Solhjell or Skei Grande has commented on the case since they both are busy in a meeting of the foreign affairs committee this Wednesday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today