Prince William and Dutchess Kate on a “Shame” visit

When Prince William and Dukeess Kate come to Norway in early February, the TV series “Shame” is on the program.

The couple lands at the military part of Oslo Airport on Thursday, February 1, where they will be received by the Crown Prince. That same evening, the royal couple will host a dinner for the British guests at the Castle.

Friday morning, Prince William and Dutchess of Cambridge will visit Hartvig Nissen’s school together with the Crown Prince couple to meet the creators and actors of the popular series “Shame”. There are discussions with students, teachers and actors about challenges that can face our youth today – such as identity issues, bullying, sexual abuse and eating disorders.

During the two-day visit they will also be shown around Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s sculpture park and visit Norwegian and British start-ups and entrepreneurs in the MESH office community.

After a private lunch with the crown prince couple at Skaugum, a trip to Holmenkollen will take place with the Crown Prince couple as hosts.

Then the group will go to Øvresetjernen at Tryvann, where the British guests will meet children and see how play and outdoor life is a natural part of the upbringing in Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

