PST will indict Islamist for threats against Abid Raja

Police Security Service (PST) has decided to accuse the well-known Norwegian-Iraqi Islamist Mohyeldeen Mohammad for threats to Venstre’s parliamentarian Abid Raja.

PST has decided to press charges for three counts of threats against the parliamentary representative, such as serious threats and reckless behavior, advise the Nettavisen.

The State Attorney General, Frederik G. Ranke confirms this information to the newspaper.

– It is correct that this has been sent to us and that they have decided to raise charges. Within a short period of time, I will consider these charges, he says.

It was in September 2016 that the Liberals Representative Abid Raja was sent a series of hate speech messages from Mohammad. A few days later, Mohammad published a Youtube video where he defended his text messages.

The Venstre newsletter even published the messages via Twitter: “You filthy pig, may Allah burn you in Jahannam, your uncooked kafir dog. You are a shame for Pakies and Muslims, do not call yourself a Muslim, for Wallahi you have NOTHING to do with Islam , dirty traitor !!! “, said one of them.

Mohyeldeen himself does not want to comment on PST’s announcement. His regular defender, John Christian Elden, says to Nettavisen that he is not familiar with it.

“I am not aware that PST has decided on such a recommendation, and it is therefore right to wait to comment until the prosecutor has made his final decision,” he says, stressing that since they are not familiar with any charges, Mohyeldeen has nothing to do defend himself against.

