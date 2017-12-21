Proposal for dual citizenship is set for a hearing

The government wants to change the laws and open it for dual citizenship and have now sent a proposal for this on consultation for a hearing.

One of the reasons why the government wants to change the legislation is that people who have only one citizenship can no risk it being revoked.

– ‘’Dual citizenship is a prerequisite for depriving people of Norwegian citizenship due to acts of terrorism or the like. This is one of the reasons why the Ministry of Justice and Emergency Planning now proposes opening dual citizenship,’’ said immigration and integration minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp).

The proposal means that people will no longer lose their Norwegian citizenship if they become citizens in another country. It also means that people will no longer have to renounce previous citizenship to become Norwegian.

– A majority of those who become Norwegian after application can now retain their former citizenship in addition to the Norwegian. If you were born Norwegian, on the other hand, Norwegian citizenship will automatically be lost if you become a citizen of another country. I think this is unreasonable, says Listhaug.

It also allows people to get their Norwegian citizenship back if they lost it to become citizens of another country.

