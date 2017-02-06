Queen Elizabeth celebrates 65 years on throne

British people celebrated on Monday the 65th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth but the 90 years old monarch did not participate herself in the festivities.

Queen Elizabeth took the throne as 25-year old when her father, King George VI, died on 6th of February 1952.

Today she is the world’s longest serving living monarch, a title she has been able to boast of since Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej died last October.

The month before she was also Britain’s longest serving monarch of all time, when she passed her grandmother Queen Victoria’s time on the throne.

While she even spent Monday at Sandringham manor in Norfolk, British marked the Tower of London and London’s Green Park and a number of other locations around the country.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today