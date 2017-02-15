Record registered in the speed of refugee’s resettlement

There has been a record on asylum front. The Record was on number of refugees which were settled in 2016, and never before there have been so many children as residents as registered last year.

With 15,291 refugees settled last year the number become as twice as the ones in 2014 and 4,000 more than in 2015 based on the new figures from the Directorate of Integration and Diversity (IMDi).

The reason is the influx of refugees in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to ABC News.

Among them there have been 1,599 unaccompanied minors. This number of unaccompanied minors never been settled before in Norwegian municipalities within one year.

The average wait for those who were settled in 2016, was 4.8 months from the residence.

In 2015, 375 municipalities settled the refugees. In 2016 the figure increased to 411 municipalities.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today