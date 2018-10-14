The royal couple has arrived in China

King Harald and Queen Sonja have landed in Beijing and are ready for three hectic days in the city. On Tuesday, they meet with President Xi Jinping.

In Beijing, political talks and links to the business community are on the program, as well as the launch of the new Munch book.

The royal couple landed Saturday night in Beijing’s distinctive smog. They were welcomed by the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wang Chao and a company from the Honorary Guard to the People’s Liberation Army.

The state visit in China started Thursday in the West Chinese desert town Dunhuang, where the King and Queen visited, among other things, a solar power station and important cultural monuments.

Prior to leaving the capital, the king confirmed that he wishes to take up human rights with the Chinese authorities.

“We who come from the West are very keen on human rights, and this is what we are going to have a dialogue with China about and we will certainly be able to address this later,” said the king when he met the Norwegian press in Dunhuang Saturday.

After Beijing, the trip continues to Shanghai, where the royal couple will attend a very large business seminar on the ocean. Those accompanying on this trip are also Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) and Minister of Industry Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (H).

