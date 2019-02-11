Russia promises response to Norwegian military activity

Russia accused Norway of advancing a military build-up which, according to Moscow, leads to an increased risk of military action said Reuters news agency.

Reuters cited spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, of the Russian Foreign Ministry. She said Moscow has been following developments while the NATO country, Norway, has become increasingly active in helping the alliance build up its military presence in the Arctic region.

Zakharova emphasised what she called ‘’a Norwegian plan to equip a port near Tromsø so that it can accommodate nuclear submarines.’’

‘’Contrary to historical traditions that are about

neighbourhood and cooperation in the Arctic, Oslo continues to step up the tension and increase the risk of military action. This will not go unanswered’’ Zakharova told the press in Moscow on Thursday.

“Russia will take every possible step to maintain its own security” she added.

Norway has expressed concern about Russian military development on the Kola Peninsula, where there are many naval bases and military facilities.

The work on arranging a new port in Tønsnes near Tromsø to receive more allied nuclear submarines started in January, the Armed Forces informed Aftenposten newspaper last week.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today