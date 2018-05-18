SAS airline hold internal investigation after coffin holding deceased father taken to Poland

While SAS is trying to figure out how the coffin of deceased Øyvind Fredriksen (57) could end up in Gdansk instead of Mandal, the Norwegian authorities are trying to get him home.

On Friday, Norwegian and Polish authorities will meet to find out how the coffin can come home to Norway, wrote VG newspaper. The meeting takes place one week after the coffin was mistakenly taken to Gdansk, where funeral directors waiting for another coffin from Norway buried Fredriksen.

SAS informed the newspaper that 20 people are working to find the cause of how this could happen.

“It could be both human and technical error. We have an internal investigation to clarify this,” said Knut Morten Johansen, information manager at SAS, to VG.

One possibility, according to the newspaper, was that the plane with the coffin was originally scheduled to Kristiansand, and that the loaders therefore chose to leave the coffin in the aircraft body. Then there may have been a flight change and the plane to Kristiansand was routed to Gdansk instead.

Another possibility is that the computer system had printed duplicates of shipping certificates. However, this is considered unlikely, VG was told.

