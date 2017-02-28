Several blackmailed over online cybersex

The South Western police released a warning after three separate people were blackmailed after they had participated in sex-chat over Skype with a woman.

‘We want to warn people against becoming undressed and engaging in sexual activity in front of the camera today.

It seems the blackmail currently is not to publish compromising pictures and spread them’, said operations manager, Charles Bøgild, of the South Western Police District to Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper.

The operations manager didn’t want to give more information about the three cases that have been reported to the police, but said that such cases are ‘difficult to investigate’.

