Several immigrants get jobs after the Job Chance program

From the start-up in 2005 til the end of 2016, more than 1,700 immigrants got into work after completing the Job Chance program.

Approximately seven out of ten participants on completing the program in 2016 came into work or further education, shows a report prepared by Ideas2evidence on behalf of the Integration and Diversity Directorate (IMDi).

Immigrant women appear to be the most positive group among the course participants.

– “In some cultures, women are expected to stay at home while their children are young. We must be able to catch those women, who do want go into work or seek further education. Through the Job Chance program we succeed with this,” says Libe Rieber-Mohn, Director of IMDi.

