Basil withdrawn from stores after E. coli finding

Thai basil packages have been pulled from shops and stores after a finding of E. coli intestinal bacteria.Approximately 700 packages from the current batch have been sold.

The withdrawal applies to basil, packed in transparent plastic bags of 80 grams. The bags are marked with “Thai Veggi Sweet Basil Leaves” with the lot number,SDF035, wrote Mattilsynet.

The basil was imported from ‘Asian Food Import’ and sold to freestanding shops around Norway from the 3rd of April this year. Customers who bought the packs are encouraged to throw them away or return them to the store.

The reason for the withdrawal is the discovery of E. coli intestinal bacteria on the leaves. In most cases, E. coli is harmless, but in some cases it may cause serious illness. Symptoms include diarrhoea and fever.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today