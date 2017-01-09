“Skam” -school closes its doors for Danish fans

Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo is being swarmed by Danish fans of the TV series “Skam” (Shame) who want to experience the environment of the youth TV series. The school has now taken steps to close the school to tourists.

On several occasions, fans on a so called “Skam” -safari would wait outside the classrooms in hopes of meeting actors from the TV series, says Headmaster Hanna Norum Eliassen to the Danish radio channel Radio24Syv.

– Teachers have been instructed that if they see unauthorized persons in the building, to politely ask them to leave. We try to maintain an ordinary school day for our students, so it is a bit unfortunate when they come out of the classrooms they are met by Danish tourists, says Eliassen.

The series has been popular in Denmark and Sweden, but so far, the Danes have visited the school the most.

– I’ve met some Swedes, but 90% of the people we’ve met over the past year are from Denmark.

They have taken the Oslo boat – what we call the Denmark ferry – and “Skam” is the reason they come. We think it’s nice that “Skam” has been a success in Denmark, but we want to avoid the TV fans from going into our buildings, explains the Headmaster.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today