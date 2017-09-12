Slight decline in voter participation

The election participation for this year’s parliamentary election was 77.6 percent. This is a decline of 0.6 percentage points.

Election participation in 2013 was 78.2 percent. 1,029,014 Norwegians took the option to vote early for this year’s parliamentary elections. That is 27.3 percent of the 3,756,400 voters.

2.8 million voters partook on election day in 2013. Of these, 855,000 people took the option to vote early. The lowest election participation in modern times was in 2001 with 75.5 percent voted, according to SNL.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today