Smoke bomb tossed into pub in Stavanger

More than 200 guests were evacuated and seven sent to the emergency room for check-up after someone threw a smoke bomb on the third floor of the pub Alf & Werner in Stavanger.

– It was also probably pepper spray or CS gas in the canister that was tossed into the third floor of the nightspot Alf and Wærner in Stavanger tonight, tells the Operations Manager in South West Police District, Brit Randulf.

They were notified of what was characterized as a smoke bomb at 2:30am Saturday night. It was bouncers who alerted the police.

Several sent to the emergency room

Paramedics, fire fighters and police scrambled. More than 200 persons had to be evacuated and seven were sent to emergency.

Randulf says that the gas is harmless, but very uncomfortable to breathe.

Police have not been able to find the canister and they have no suspects in the case, which is now being investigated further by the Stavanger police.

– We take the matter seriously. This is an uncomfortable thing to experience in a locale supposed to be for enjoyment. Suddenly it is a very unsettling situation at the premise, Operations Manager in the police, Kjetil Føyen, said to NRK shortly after the events.

Those who run Alf & Werner determined to close the premises after the event took place.

