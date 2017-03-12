Solberg were campaigning in Jessheim

Prime Minister and party leader Erna Solberg took a few hours break from the Conservative national convention to run election campaign in Jessheim shopping center Saturday.

She visited the Conservatives stand at the shopping center and roasted some waffles. Most of the time passed, however, to take Selfies with the many young people who dropped by, and to talk to some of them.

Conservatives plan was to “color Romerike blue” with a large-scale door-to-door campaign during the lunch break on Saturday afternoon. Around 100 party members were involved in the operation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today