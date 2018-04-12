Solberg disappointed with the lack of a UN resolution on Syria

The UN Security Council has failed to agree on a resolution on Syria.Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) said that it is‘’disappointing’’.

On Wednesday, the US and Russia put their feet down with proposals for a review of the alleged chemical attack in Douma,in Syria. Thus, none of them were adopted.

“We are very concerned about the development now. If there has been a real gas attacks on civilian populations, there is something to be reacted to,” said Solberg to NTB news.

“But nobody comes in and can verify this,” she added. The Prime Minister is currently visiting Colombia.

“The difficulty in this case is that the Security Council is unable to agree to give any mandate to look at this. It does make it very difficult to really consider this and how it should be handled,” said Solberg.

“But I am very disappointed that the Security Council is unable to reach any union associated with Syria,” she said.

