Søreide condemns the nerve poison attack in Salisbury

Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) condemns the nerve agent attack in the UK saying that Norway wants close contact with the British authorities.

“I condemn the nerve agent attack in Salisbury. Any use of this type of means is prohibited under the Chemical Level Convention, and is completely unacceptable, “says Søreide in a statement to NTB.

– From Norway, we will be in close contact with British authorities, as well as other close allies, both bilaterally and multilaterally. Should it appear that a State actor is behind the attack, this makes the case even more serious.

