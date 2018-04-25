Sylvi Listhaug to speak in Drammen on May the 1st

The Progress Party’s parliamentary representative Sylvi Listhaug will speak in Drammen on Labour day, 1st of May. The party’s transport minister Ketil Solvik-Olsen will also be visiting the city.

This is what Frps immigration policy spokesman Jon Helgheim, who himself is from Drammen, says.

“We are rolling up with a large trailer that will be the stage, hopefully we will draw large crowds of people and we will have both music and some powerful speeches from party leaders such as Sylvi Listhaug and several others,” he told NTB.

Helgheim also confirms that Solvik-Olsen will speak.

– “It’s going to be political. It will be about work and social services, immigration and transport,” said the parliamentary politician.

Listhaug has now entered into the Health and Care Committee at the Parliament. Before Easter, she was forced to retire as justice minister in the wake of a Facebook status update where she wrote: “Ap (labour party) believes the rights of terrorists are more important than the nation’s security. Like and share”.

For a number of years, Frp has been hosting May 1st events in Drammen, all the way back since party leader Carl I. Hagen’s political days. Both Listhaug and party leader Siv Jensen have previously visited the city on the labor day’s holiday.

