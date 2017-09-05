Teenage boys compensated after acquittal

Five teenage boys receive compensation of between NOK 50,000 and 70,000 after being acquitted of sexually abusing a boy of the same age last year.

The case has been widely discussed in the media, partly because the police have received strong criticism regarding the investigation as a whole and the interrogation of one of the boys in particular.

In the verdict, the Civil Administration, among other issues, point to that the five youngsters were subject to the stigmatizing accusations for a prolonged period of time, according to Stavanger Aftenblad.

The teenagers were charged with an assault against a same age adolescent in the late summer of 2014. The abuse took place in connection with a sporting event according to the indictment. All the accused were acquitted by the Stavanger District Court in November.

