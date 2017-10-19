Teens avoided prison sentence for rape of 13 year olds in Grimstad

According to the police, two 13 year old girls were locked inside a house in Grimstad and raped earlier this year. Two teenagers from North Africa have been charged in the case.

When the case went to Aust-Agder District Court this week, the two defendants, who were 17 and 19 years old at the time of the act, were charged’ reported Agderposten newspaper.

The two defendants are both asylum seekers, and risked severe penalties if they were found guilty.

Since they were charged with the rape of two girls under 14 years of age, the criminal penalty is at least three years in prison.

The victims in the case are two 13 year old girls of ethnic Norwegian background, who didn’t attend court since they are so young. The girls came into contact with the young men via Snapchat, they explained in taped testimony that was played in court.

The 19 year old claimed cultural differences, and explained in court that he didn’t know that the sexual age of consent was 16 in Norway. The 17 year old claimed he didn’t know that the girl he had sex with was under 16 years old.

During the trial, state prosecutor, Beate Rullestad-Jansen, requested a prison sentence of four and a half years for the 19 year old, who was charged with two rapes.

For the 17 year old, who was charged with one rape, she asked for two years imprisonment.

Juvenile punishment was introduced in 2014 as an alternative to prison for young people between the ages of 15 and 18. The youths attend meetings with affected parties, police, child welfare officers and other bodies, and offered crime prevention guidance.

