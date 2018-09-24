Terrorist engineer sent to jail for two and a half years

A 51-year-old engineer has been sentenced to two and a half years in in jail by Asker and Bærum district court for encouraging terrorist acts.

The District Court believes there is no doubt that the engineer employed by Aker Solutions, has urged terrorist acts and has given training in such methods.

The man has been charged with sharing a bomb recipe, has urged to threaten Syrian helicopter pilots and their families, as well as urged torture and killing a Jordanian pilot that IS had captured.

He was at work at Aker Solutions at Fornebu when PST appeared at the office in May 2015 and arrested him.

When the trial came to an and two weeks ago, Attorney General Fredrik G. Ranke called for three years imprisonment for the 51-year-old man.

The accused has denied any guilt , and claimed that he wanted to infiltrate the extremist group IS and destroy it from the inside.

