Thailand with 20-year age limit for cigarette purchases

Thai authorities raise the age limit from 18 to 20 years for the purchase of cigarettes.

The new age limit is an effort to get young people to stop smoking, according to the authorities.

The new law, adopted by the National Assembly on Friday, also includes a ban on tobacco advertising, free samples, sale of single cigarettes and selling of cigarettes near schools.

According to the new law the maximum sentence has been raised to up to three months imprisonment and / or a fine of 30,000 bath (about NOK 7,200).

The previous age limit of 18 was introduced in 1995.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today