The Cyprus Case

The lawyer of the father in the custody case in Cyprus believes the case has not been properly handled by the Norwegian justice system. The police are still looking for the Norwegian man and the daughter.

Attorney, Mette Yvonne Larsen, told VG newspaper that, in her opinion, the Norwegian judicial system has violated the client’s right to test their case.

‘My main claim on behalf of the father has been that the court will conduct oral consultation in Norway to clarify where the child’s case is to be considered,and where the Norwegian child is resident.

All the courts have rejected the requirement for oral consultation’, said Larsen.

The parents of the three year old girl are divorced. The Greek Cypriot mother had previously taken the girl from Norway to Cyprus.

‘We believe this case has been thoroughly dealt with and considered in a number of instances in Norwegian courts,’ said Norwegian lawyer, Elsa Charlotte Gil, to VG newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Cypriot police believe that the Norwegian parent has taken his daughter over to northern Cyprus via an unguarded transition in the buffer-zone between the states that share the island.

Four people were arrested after the girl was abducted on Thursday. Cypriot police have issued an arrest warrant for the girl’s father through Europol.

The Norwegian man has confirmed that he is with his daughter.

