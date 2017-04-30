Theresa May’s lead in the polls shrinks rapidly

In a single week, the Conservative’s lead over Labour in the British polls shrunk by a massive 10%, reported Reuters.

A Yougov survey published by The Sunday Times gives Theresa May and the tories 44% support, compared to 31% for Labour. Thus, she still clings to a 13% lead, but last weekend, the distance between the two parties was just 23% in the Yougov measurement’, reported Reuters.

The latest measurement gives the EU friendly Liberal Democrats 11%, while the UK’s Euro-skeptics in UKIP (UK Independence Party) landed at 6%.

Just a few weeks ago, May convened a press conference announcing that she will hold new elections in June, when Britain will be at the heart of the process of leaving the European Union.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today