Theresa May’s lead in the polls shrinks rapidly

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May.Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 30. April 2017

In a single week, the Conservative’s lead over Labour in the British polls shrunk by a massive 10%, reported Reuters.

A Yougov survey published by The Sunday Times gives Theresa May and the tories 44% support, compared to 31% for Labour. Thus, she still clings to a 13% lead, but last weekend, the distance between the two parties was just 23% in the Yougov measurement’, reported Reuters.

The latest measurement gives the EU friendly Liberal Democrats 11%, while the UK’s Euro-skeptics in UKIP (UK Independence Party) landed at 6%.

Just a few weeks ago, May convened a press conference announcing that she will hold new elections in June, when Britain will be at the heart of the process of leaving the European Union.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

 

