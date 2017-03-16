On 18 March, it will be three years since Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea.

The international reactions to the annexation have been strong, and Norway stands together with its allies and partners in response to Russia’s actions.

‘Norway has condemned Russia’s continued occupation and illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol. Russia’s actions constitute a serious violation of international law and are a challenge to the international order,’ said State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marit Berger Røsland.

Three years after the illegal annexation, Crimea is cut off from the international community in practical terms. Russian practice is preventing international organisations and NGOs from entering Crimea, which means that these organisations are unable to monitor the security and human rights situation there.

‘It is completely unacceptable that organisations such as the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe are being prevented from carrying out their work in Crimea. We cannot accept a lawless area in Europe. Norway urges the Russian authorities to give full access to international organisations and NGOs immediately,’ said Ms Berger Røsland.