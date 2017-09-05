4 out of ten disabled people employed

43 per cent of disabled people employed in Norway

The employment rate among disabled people has remained stable over the last five years.

In the second quarter of 2017, the rate was 43 per cent, as opposed to 73 per cent for the whole population aged 15-66.

For disabled people aged 15-24, the employment rate has however decreased by 10.5 percentage points from 2013 to 2017.

This is in accordance with the trend for young people as a whole.

In the second quarter of 2017, 3.9 per cent of disabled people were unemployed, compared to 3.5 per cent of the total population aged 15-66.

There were no significant changes in these rates from the previous year.

Not all people wanting work are classified as unemployed, according to the criteria on active job seeking and availability for a job.

In the second quarter of 2017, 1 out of 4 who were not employed and had a disability wanted work. This corresponds to 91 000 persons, but just 24,000 in this group were classified as being unemployed.

© SSB / Norway Today