Trump to announce a new Afghanistan strategy on Monday

US President Donald Trump will announce, at a speech Monday evening his new Afghanistan strategy, according to the White House.

“This strategic process has been sufficiently rigorous,” states US Secretary of Defense, Jim Mattis about the preparations for the strategy.

The Ministry of Defense recommended several months ago to send another 3,800 troops to Afghanistan, mainly in the role of advisors to the Afghan Army.

According to Mattis, large parts of the government have participated in an “extremely careful” review of the prerequisites.

It is almost 16 years since the United States entered Afghanistan, and several in Trump’s circle are critical to investing even more resources in a war that apparently has no end.

