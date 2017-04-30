Two men arrested after firing shots in Romerike

Two men in their twenties apprehended after firing shots

Two men in their twenties were arrested at Jessheim in Akershus after a major police action.

According to the police, several shots were fired in the area, according to VG.

The men have admitted having fired shots, but has not explained why.

– Some empty catridges have been found and we have received information that automatic weapons were fired, but this is something we are investigating, says Operations Manager in the East Police District, Ronny Årstein, to VG.

The anti-terror group was called in from Oslo, local newspaper Romerike Blad writes.

The police action started at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and an hour later the suspects were apprehended in an apartment.

– After we got to the apartment, the actual arrests went without drama, says Aarstein to Romerikes Blad.

Several weapons were found in the apartment which were all legal according to the police.

Source: NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

