Two women died when hit by a car on a walkway in Kjølsdalen

Two women died on the spot after being hit on a walkway in Kjølsdalen between Nordfjordeid and Måløy in Sogn og Fjordane last night.

In a press release, West police district informs that a car drove off the road and onto a sidewalk. Two women were hit by the car and both were declared dead by emergency paramedics at the scene.

“The women were walking on the walkway when the car drove off the road and up the walkway. Paramedics tried to revive them, but it was not possible,” says the sheriff Tormod Hvattum in Nordfjord to NTB.

According to Hvattum, the walkway runs parallel to highway 15. The accident occurred at a crossing towards Kjølsdalen between Nordfjordeid and Måløy.

The driver of the car was injured and taken care of by health professionals.

“He will be routinely checked for alcohol and other influences. It was considered whether he was able to be questioned that night,” said the police press release.

Forensic technicians from the police and the accident group of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration conducted on-site investigations, Thursday evening.

According to police, they know the identities of the two women and they were working to alert their relatives.

Hvattum informs NTB that the roads at the accident site were not icy or slippery, just bare and wet.

The police received notification of the accident on highway 15 in Kjølsdalen in Eid municipality at 20.21 on Thursday.



© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today