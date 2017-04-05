UDI changes security assessments as two provinces of Afghanistan declared ‘generally unsafe’

Norway’s Immigration Department (UDI)changed its security assessments to define two of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces as ‘generally unsafe’.

According to VG newspaper, UDI decided to define the provinces of Helmand and Nangarhar as unsafe. UDI director, Frode Forfang, said the other 32 provinces are not as unsafe as people believe.

‘I understand that many people in Norway can gain an impression of Afghanistan as being unsafe. But insurgent attacks that take place in many parts of the country are directed mainly against those in power, which is also linked to the international presence in Afghanistan’, he said. and pointed out that the risk of collateral damage to others is relatively low.

‘This will not have massive consequences for how many people will be coming here as refugees, because most can be referred to internal displacement within Afghanistan’, said Forfang. He added that the return of refugees is largely dependent on the security of Kabul.

In July last year, immigration minister, Sylvi Listhaug, said that UDI had concluded that no provinces in Afghanistan were so unsafe that no one could be sent back there.

