UDI is expecting to receive more than twice as many asylum seekers as arrive last year

Directorate of Immigration (UDI) estimates that there will be over 8,000 asylum seekers to Norway this year. It is far more than double the number that came here last year.

UDI emphasizes that there is considerable uncertainty to the forecast that was published Friday. The impact and scope of border controls in the EU and European countries as well as refugee agreement with Turkey are two key factors which will affect the prognosis.

Directorate operates with a range of between 3,000 and 12,000 asylum-seekers in 2017, and believes that the most probable number is 7,000.

In addition, 1,250 refugees and asylum seekers will arrive since Norway has committed itself to accept participation in EU decentralization program.

These are migrants who are in Italy and Greece who are needing protection in Europe.

In 2016 the total of 3,550 asylum seekers came to Norway, including 250 so-called relocated, estimates UDI.

“Migration potential is huge, and there is no information suggesting that potential asylum seekers’ motivation to emigrate is reduced.

We therefore assume that the number of migrants wishing to come Europe is as large as previously, “writes UDI in a statement.

