UK and Norway affirm important energy relationship

The UK Energy Minister Jesse Norman and the Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Søviknes held their first meeting (February 10 2017) at the Oslo Energy Forum.

The UK and Norway share an important energy relationship that is beneficial for both countries, and after their meeting the ministers issued the following joint statement which affirms the importance of maintaining the momentum in the bilateral energy relationship.

Joint statement from UK Energy Minister Jesse Norman and the Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Søviknes:

“Norway and the United Kingdom share a unique relationship on energy, developed from a long history of close working and innovation across the North Sea.

“Norway is the UK’s most important energy supplier, particularly as an external supplier of gas. British interest in Norwegian gas is set to grow as the UK looks to phase out power generation from unabated coal in the transition to a lower carbon energy mix.

“Electricity interconnection represents an additional feature in our energy partnership. A stable and market based framework for the interconnector development is important to both countries.”

Source: government.no / Norway Today