UK Prime Minister: ‘Ban Single-use Plastics’

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May announces Britain’s intent to forbid the retail sale of single-use plastic consumer goods; with a projected 2042 goal of completely eliminating all such plastic items from the UK as a ‘national plan of action.”

The proposal was forwarded as Britain brings 53 countries (mostly former British colonies ) and Commonwealth leaders to yearly summit.

Minister May gave a preceding summit statement of Britain’s intent to ban single-use plastics, saying; “Plastic waste is one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the world, which is why protecting the marine environment is central to our agenda at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.’

‘We are rallying Commonwealth countries to join us in the fight against marine plastic.Together we can effect real change so that future generations can enjoy a natural environment that is healthier than we currently find it.’ –

‘The British government is world leader in this field, and the British people have shown passion and empowerment by embracing a plastic bag fee and the ban on micro-plastic.Today we present an ambitious plan for further reduction of plastic waste from straws, sticks and cotton spins.” – stated May.

Recent study has the U.K. yearly disposing 8.5 billion plastic items. January, 2018 saw Britain promoting a ban upon micro-plastic use within cosmetics & cleaning products.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting will be the 25th meeting of the heads of government of the Commonwealth of Nations.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today