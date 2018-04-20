Rare powerful earthquake shook Møre og Romsdal

On Thursday an earthquake between 3.8 and 4.0 on the Richter scale hit west of the Møre Coast. The earthquake was “very powerful” for Norwegian standard , according to Norsar.

According to the Norwegian National Seismic Network (NNSN), the epicenter was about 110 kilometers west of Molde. They calculate the strength at 3.8.

The Norsar Earthquake Observatory at Kjeller, in turn measured the quake closer to a strength of 4.0.

– “Such earthquakes are registered only one to two times a year in Norway. The trembling was very powerful and felt on the mainland,” says Dominik Lang, head of earthquake risk at Norsar, to NRK.

The quake was felt by many, and people in Ulstein, Brattvåg, Valderøya, Ålesund, Godøya, Ellingsøy and several other places in Møre and Romsdal told Sunnmørsposten that they felt the strong quake. According to NRK, even people in Nordfjord which is in Sogn og Fjordane also felt it.

Several of those who felt the trembler say they have never experienced anything like it. Aslak Sødergren, who lives in Roald on Vigra, just north of Ålesund, describes the quake as very strong.

– “It almost scared me, It was absolutely terrible. The quake lasted for maybe 10-15 seconds, and the whole house shook,” he said to the newspaper.

The police in Møre og Romsdal have not received any reports of personal injuries or material damage caused by the earthquake.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today