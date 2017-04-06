UNE will not reverse its decision to revoke the citizenship of Mahamud

Having re-examined the evidence, the Immigration Appeals Board (UNE) decided upheld the decision to strip Mahad Abib Mahamud of his Norwegian citizenship.

Mahamud sued the state when his citizenship was revoked, but UNE and the Immigration authorities (UDI) in March won a full victory in court in their assessment that Mahamud originates from Djibouti and not of Somalia, as is his claim.

Mahamud’s lawyer Arild Humlen has visited Djibouti and obtained new documents that he believes crushes UNE’s main evidence and has therefore sent a petition to the UNE to reverse its decision about revocation of citizenship. He reacted strongly to that UNE is not reversing the decision.

– This is unacceptable and unfair, says Humlen to TV2.

– They refer only to the verdict, he adds, and advise that the new documents are a central part of the appeal.

Mahamud has family in Norway and has worked as a bioengineer at Ullevål hospital. He is disappointed and says he does not want to be in Norway anymore. But without papers, he can not travel anywhere.

– I do not understand what Norway is up to. I have no ability to make a living. I have arrears from last year to pay, but has neither right nor opportunity to earn money.

Do they wish that I should become a criminal? I’ve worked hard to be a good role model, but now I have no rights, Mahamud states.

