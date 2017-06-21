Asks to consider closing the border at Storskog

Vedum asks the Government to consider closing the border at Storskog

Reports of a fresh batch of asylum seekers crossing the Norwegian – Russian border at Storskog worries Centre Party (Senterpartiet) leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. He asks the Government to be firm and thinks that they acted to slowly last time.

– The Government must make sure that we do not let a completely manageable situation get out of control. If necessary, the Government must close the border crossing, says the Sp leader to NTB.

On Tuesday, six Armenian asylum seekers arrived without a Schengen visa at Storskog. This is the first time someone has crossed at this border station applying for asylum since 30 November 2015.

Waiting for an answer from Russia regarding Storskog

It is unclear whether the border crossing is in line with the agreements Norway has entered into with the Russian authorities. The Police in Finnmark have requested an answer from the Russian authorities as to why the six, who are aged 4 to 58 years, were allowed through.

Asking if he feared that the border crossing is the start of something bigger, Vedum answers as follows:

– Handled correctly, I think there should be no reason for that to happen. The Government ought to be better prepared this time, tackle it immediately, be clear and, if necessary, close the border, according to Vedum.

