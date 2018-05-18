Vinmonopol’s May 16 sales rose due to the weather

Vinmonopolet sold 820,000 liters on May 16th. That is 29 percent more than the same period last year.

Vinmonopolet sold 133,000 liters per hour on Wednesday. “Happy hour” was between 16 and 17, and according to Vinmonopolet’s press officer Jens Nordahl it was as lucrative as an average Tuesday, E24 reports.

It’s the good weather the last few days, which gets a lot of credit for the sales, according to Nordahl.

– “Good weather will always be very visible in our statistics. We see increased sales in general, but also in the form of a marked twist to lighter goods,” he says.

The Press Manager expects that May 16, 2018 will becomes the third or fourth largest sales day when the annual accounts are to be written and that it will be the largest in the first half of the year.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today