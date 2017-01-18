Weapons seized in a school in Ålesund

Two pupils at a secondary school in Ålesund have been arrested after they allegedly had a weapon at school.

– Police received a message at 10.15 from the public that people inside a school in Ålesund have displayed firearms and conveyed it on social media, said operations manager Magne Tjønnøy in Møre og Romsdal police district to news agency NTB.

“Weapons have been shown indoors and the police were notified” wrote the police on Twitter.

The police were called out to the school and arrested two people who they believe are linked to the case.

– One weapon has been seized, says Tjønnøy.

According to the operations manager both were students at the school, and both are under 18 years.

Police efforts leader, Olav Ramnefjell said to Sunnmørsposten that the weapon turned out to be a so-called softgun. No one was injured in the incident.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today