Weather causes severe problems in Northern Norway

Severe weather conditions create problems for both for ferries and car traffic in the North. Several villages isolated, highways closed and ferry services cancelled.

Both regular ferry traffic and speedboat service was cancelled as a result the storm that hit Nordland Thursday night.

According to the Meteorological Institute, winds will reach up to 20 meters per second. The storm is expected to subside during the early afternoon, but windy conditions are expected throughout the weekend.

According to the newspaper Nordland, Torghatten Nord cancelled several flights Friday morning.

Power outage

In Troms power outages have been reported in several places due to stormy weathers. Several roads are also closed due to avalanches and road accidents.

– The salvage of a truck that blocks the road on Provincial route 57 – is still in progress the blockage means that the Grøtfjord, Tromvik and Rekvik communities are isolated. The road is expected to reopen early in the afternoon.

Local road #293, between Rennelv andFornes, was Friday closed at Holmbuktura after several rocks blocked the road.

– It is closed and we do not know when it will be reopened, says Helge Tømmervik of the Road Administration to Nordlys.

Isolated

According to NRK the people of the islands Bjarkøy and Sandsøy are isolated due the disruption of ferry and speedboat transportation. The school is closed, and school buses were cancelled Friday morning due to bad weather.

Speedboats from Tromsø and Harstad are also cancelled.

A considerable avalanche warning is also announced for the region for both Friday and Saturday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today