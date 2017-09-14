The UCI Road World Championship starts with good weather

The UCI Road World Championship opens in Bergen this Saturday and the meteorologist has forecast good weather, mostly dry and mild breezes before the opening of the cycling championships on Saturday.

“It looks pretty good. There will be scattered clouds but not the usual weather Bergen is known for.”

It will be mostly dry and we will get relatively calm wind, “says meteorologist Vibeke Thyness from the Meteorological Institute.

It will be a north-wind, so we won’t do get high temperatures, but it may reach 15-16 degrees. The cycling world championship takes place over a week and how the weather is going to be next week is more uncertain.

“We are at the heels of a high pressure system. Currently, it looks a bit too weak to be able to stay the whole week, says the meteorologist.

She tells that the organizers of the Cycling World Championships receive specially adapted forecast warnings from the Meteorological Institute several times a day.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today