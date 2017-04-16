The world’s oldest person has died aged 117

The oldest confirmed person, Italian Emma Morano, died on Saturday. She became 117 years and 137 days old.

Morano died at her home in Verbania in northern Italy on Saturday. Born on 29 November 1899, she was presumed to be the last person in the world who was born before the 1900s. The family confirms her death to the news agency ANSA.

Morano has previously stated that a diet based on egg and meat was the key to her long life.

In an interview with VG in 2016 she said that she eats raw eggs every day and that she has been single since she divorced in 1938.

– I have not had a man in the house since 1938 and that’s why I’ve become so old! She told VG.

– She had an extraordinary life, and we will always remember her strength to help us to go forward, says the Mayor of Verbania.

According to the US Gerontology Research Group, which follows all people over 110 years, the oldest living person is now a Jamaican woman named Violet Brown. Brown celebrated her 117th birthday on March 10.

