Man dies during felling in Hardanger

A man Saturday lost his life during felling in the Ullensvang municipality in Hordaland.

– We received the notice just after 12 pm. A Sea King was sent to the accident area, but the deceased was declared dead on arrival, Operations Manager in the West Police District, Morten Rebnord, reports.

The Police do not wish to release any more details until the next of kin have been notified.

– This is a very small place, Rebnord says.

The man was alone when the accident occurred.

– The person was probably removing some trees that were uprooted, and then was hit by one as it fell over, the Operational Manager told BergensAvisen.

It was the family who found him. The accident will routinely be investigated by the police.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today