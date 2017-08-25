Adegbenro’s turn out changed everything for Rosenborg

Samuel Adegbenro led Rosenborg (RBK) to a dream result. After winning 3-2 against Ajax, the team’s European group matches come up next.

‘It’s amazing that we won against Ajax. It’s a club we’ve been looking forward to playing’, said Rosenborg coach, Kåre Ingebrigtsen to Eurosport.

‘This is fantastic. It’s great to be in the European League. That’s what the coach and sports manager talked about when I arrived’, said Adegbenro to Eurosport.

As he did in the away game, he came on as a substitute and scored; not once, but twice in the last ten minutes of the match.

Adegbenro dribbled freely and made it 3-2 to Rosenberg just before the end of the match.

After going 0-1 down in Amsterdam, the big Dutch club was in trouble. But shortly into the 2nd half, the Dutchmen had transformed 0-1 into a 2-1 lead. Amin Younes and Lasse Schöne both scored from free kicks within one minute of each other.

Layout

On Friday afternoon, the groups will be drawn. Ajax has played in every European Cup during the group rounds since 1965. On Thursday, that statistic was shattered.

It is only a few months since they were finalists in the European League Championships (losing against Manchester United).

Ajax gave away the ball completely hopelessly for the 1-0 goal. Rosenberg took advantage of the mistake with a quick and accurate counter, shooting from the right. Bendtner headed home at the far post in the 26th minute.

Dominance

Fredrik Midtsjø scored the first Norwegian goal, but much suggests he will disappear to Dutch football at the earliest opportunity. AZ Alkmaar are bidding with large wedges of euro banknotes to lure him to the club where ex-RBK’s Jonas Svensson plays.

On Sunday, Rosenberg will play in the quarter final of the Norwegian Football Cup (NM). That match will be played at home against Vålerenga. The Elite Series is already settled by Rosenborg.

There will be at least three European clashes in Trondheim throughout the autumn. Adegbenro has already paid down his entire purchase price of about 15 million kroner.

His value in Europe has probably risen three to four times higher after slamming home three goals against Ajax in the course of one week.

European League

Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Praha

Gruppe B:

Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan, Skënderbau

Gruppe C:

Braga, Ludogorets Raznograd, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir

Gruppe D:

AC Milan, Austria Wien, HNK Rijeka, AEK Athen

Gruppe E:

Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, Apollon Limasol

Gruppe F:

FC København, Lokomotiv Moskva, FC Sheriff, FC Zlín

Gruppe G:

Viktoria Plzen, Steaua Bucuresti, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, FC Lugano

Gruppe H:

Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Köln, Røde Stjerne

Gruppe I:

FC Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria Guimaraes, Konyaspor

Gruppe J:

Athletic Club, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Östersund

Gruppe K:

Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse

Gruppe L:

Zenit St. Petersburg, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, FK Vardar Skopje

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today