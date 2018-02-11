Krueger Leads Norway’s Skiathlon Clean Sweep

TOPICS:
Simen Hegstad KruegerPyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games..Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway.Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 11. February 2018

Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway broke away on the penultimate lap to storm to victory in the men’s Olympic skiathlon on Sunday and lead a clean sweep of medals for Norway.

 

Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Hans Christer Holund took the silver and bronze in the gruelling cross-country event, in which athletes have to race 15 km freestyle followed by the same distance skating-style. READ MORE about Krueger Leads Norway’s Skiathlon Clean Sweep

 

Source: pyeongchang2018.com / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Krueger Leads Norway’s Skiathlon Clean Sweep"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*