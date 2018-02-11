Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway broke away on the penultimate lap to storm to victory in the men’s Olympic skiathlon on Sunday and lead a clean sweep of medals for Norway.

Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Hans Christer Holund took the silver and bronze in the gruelling cross-country event, in which athletes have to race 15 km freestyle followed by the same distance skating-style. READ MORE about Krueger Leads Norway’s Skiathlon Clean Sweep

Source: pyeongchang2018.com / #Norway Today